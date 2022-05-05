Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.45. Enerplus reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ERF opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

