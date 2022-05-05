Eneti (NETI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Eneti had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eneti to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Eneti has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $21.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eneti by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 238,878 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eneti by 3,624.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 510,932 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NETI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eneti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Eneti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the marine-based renewable energy business. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels serving the offshore wind industry. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.