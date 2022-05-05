Enfusion (ENFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Enfusion has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. On average, analysts expect Enfusion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENFN opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $27,071,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $10,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $6,835,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $5,432,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

ENFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

