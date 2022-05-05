EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer Sells 8,334 Shares of Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Cole Seltzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $173,763.90.

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

