EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 2.76.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 321.43%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.