Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enovix Corporation involved in the design and manufacture of 3D Silicon(TM) Lithium-ion batteries. The company’s initial goal is to provide designers of mobile devices. It also involved in developing 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. Enovix Corporation, formerly known as Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENVX. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Enovix in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Enovix has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44). Research analysts predict that Enovix will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Enovix by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enovix by 33.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Enovix by 30.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Enovix by 50.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

