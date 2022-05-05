Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.15.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entasis Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.