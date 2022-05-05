Entera Bio (ENTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 2,134.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Entera Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

NASDAQ ENTX opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.63.

ENTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio (Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.