Entera Bio (ENTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 2,134.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Entera Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Entera Bio stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Entera Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

