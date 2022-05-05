Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

NYSE EVC opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $233.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,679,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 597,633 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 1,273.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 420,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after buying an additional 327,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.