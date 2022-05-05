Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
NYSE EVC opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,679,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 597,633 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 1,273.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 420,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after buying an additional 327,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.
About Entravision Communications (Get Rating)
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entravision Communications (EVC)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.