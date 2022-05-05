Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$11.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.25.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.13.

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 35,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$377,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,384,431.55.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

