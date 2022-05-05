Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.99.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWST. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $132,362.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667 over the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.