Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Helen of Troy Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Helen of Troy in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.80. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $211.71 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $189.65 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.