Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MYR Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MYR Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.32.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

