Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Basilea Pharmaceutica AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) – Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff anticipates that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPMUF opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

