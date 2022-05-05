Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $153.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

