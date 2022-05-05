Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ResMed Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ResMed in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $205.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.10. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed has a 12-month low of $189.62 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,614 shares of company stock worth $10,314,879. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in ResMed by 4.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 5.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.