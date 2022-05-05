Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.36 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

AQN stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 537,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 126,962 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 248,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.