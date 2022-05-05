Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Party City Holdco Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Party City Holdco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.21 per share for the year.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 85.76%. The business had revenue of $698.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Party City Holdco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Party City Holdco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.23. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,626,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,001,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 221.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

