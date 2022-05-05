Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $26.77.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 259,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

