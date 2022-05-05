ESS Tech (GWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect ESS Tech to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect ESS Tech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $2,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $5,373,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $1,684,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

