ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
NASDAQ ESSA opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.40. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.
About ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
