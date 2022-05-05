ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.40. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

