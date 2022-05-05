Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ETON opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 500.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2,085.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

