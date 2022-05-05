Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.37.

Shares of ETSY opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.26. Etsy has a 12 month low of $90.63 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $22,554,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Etsy by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,089,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

