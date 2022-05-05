Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.95.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. Etsy has a 1 year low of $90.63 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $2,047,053.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after buying an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $223,388,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 101.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 606,822 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 577,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after buying an additional 519,307 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.