Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.95.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $109.33 on Thursday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $90.63 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 57.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,801 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 626.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3,602.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 156.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.