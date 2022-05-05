Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.95.
Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Etsy has a 1-year low of $90.63 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75.
In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after acquiring an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Etsy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after acquiring an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after acquiring an additional 329,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 577,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.
