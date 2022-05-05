Euronav (EURN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.08. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Euronav by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 927,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 302,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Euronav by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 712,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Euronav by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Euronav by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

