Euronav (EURN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.08. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.
About Euronav (Get Rating)
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.
