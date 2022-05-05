Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.85. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 118.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 94.4% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $88.57 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

