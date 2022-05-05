Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Evoke Pharma shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 23rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd.

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 529.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

