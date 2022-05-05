Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

EVH opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $52,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,306 shares of company stock valued at $674,046 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 641.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 23.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Evolent Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

