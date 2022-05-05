Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €22.80 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($24.00) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.05) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.34 ($34.05).

FRA EVK opened at €25.70 ($27.05) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($34.71). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.21.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

