Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EIF. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.80.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$41.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.92. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.4799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

