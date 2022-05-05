eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 113.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.
Shares of EXPI opened at $15.95 on Thursday. eXp World has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 7,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,195,312 shares in the company, valued at $29,197,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,942 shares of company stock worth $6,534,671. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in eXp World by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About eXp World (Get Rating)
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
