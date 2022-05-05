eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 113.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $15.95 on Thursday. eXp World has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 7,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,195,312 shares in the company, valued at $29,197,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,942 shares of company stock worth $6,534,671. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in eXp World by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

