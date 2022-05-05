Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.71.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE opened at $149.56 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.97.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,477 shares of company stock worth $22,780,123. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after buying an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after buying an additional 214,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.