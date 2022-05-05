Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EXPD opened at $110.81 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average is $114.94.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 49,751 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 37.6% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

