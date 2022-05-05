Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $125.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

