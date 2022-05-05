Expensify (EXFY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Expensify to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Expensify has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, analysts expect Expensify to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Expensify has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $42,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $5,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $3,155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

