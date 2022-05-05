Expensify (EXFY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Expensify to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Expensify has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, analysts expect Expensify to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Expensify has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $42,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $5,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $3,155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
