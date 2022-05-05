Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXFY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Expensify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

EXFY stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Expensify has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, equities analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

