FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $444.20.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE FDS opened at $399.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $317.55 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $422.92 and a 200-day moving average of $436.37.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,272,402. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

