Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
NASDAQ:FANH opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $16.00.
About Fanhua (Get Rating)
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fanhua (FANH)
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.