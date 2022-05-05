Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Fanhua alerts:

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2,798.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fanhua by 1,496.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fanhua by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fanhua by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fanhua (Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.