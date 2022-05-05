Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.95 Million

Brokerages expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $24.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $20.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $101.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.10 million to $103.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $109.85 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $115.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

Several analysts have commented on FMAO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

FMAO stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $527.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

