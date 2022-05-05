Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years. Farmland Partners has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

NYSE FPI opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FPI shares. StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

