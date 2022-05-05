Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

NYSE:FPI opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 2,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

