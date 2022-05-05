Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -($0.60-0.50) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.55). The company issued revenue guidance of $405-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $407.45 million.Fastly also updated its Q2 guidance to -($0.18-0.15) EPS.

Shares of FSLY opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. Fastly has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.30.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $96,881.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,428 shares of company stock valued at $996,487. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

