Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. Fastly has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,428 shares of company stock worth $996,487 over the last ninety days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 98.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 66,143 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 256.7% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 151,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 109,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 181.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

