Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -($0.18-0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $99-102 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.58 million.Fastly also updated its FY22 guidance to -($0.60-0.50) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.30.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. Fastly has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,428 shares of company stock valued at $996,487. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,425,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 84,201 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fastly by 1,223.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 126,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

