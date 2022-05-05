Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.85-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.92.

Several research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.17.

FRT opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.71. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $109.62 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 131.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,638,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

