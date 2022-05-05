Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.53. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

