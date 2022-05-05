FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FedNat stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. FedNat has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.33.

FedNat ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.89. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 109.82% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNHC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

